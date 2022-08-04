Todd Heward Chosen as Recipient of the 2022 Kurt Bucholz Conservation Award

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust (land trust) is happy to announce that Todd Heward of Medicine Bow is the recipient of the 2022 Kurt Bucholz Conservation Award. Heward was nominated by Rick Danvir of Basin Wildlife Consulting and Western Landowners Alliance, James Sewell of TA Ranch and Stacey Scott of Eagle Ridge Ranch. Heward is being recognized for his outstanding efforts in the conservation of water, soils, habitat and land across Wyoming.

The Bucholz Conservation Award is given in memory of the late Dr. Kurt Bucholz, DVM, rancher from Carbon County and early supporter of the land trust. The Bucholz Award winner encompasses the values and stewardship ethic that Dr. Bucholz exemplified in his life. Dr. Bucholz had a unique understanding of water and land issues and worked to protect the fundamental historic water rights of the North Platte Valley.

In his current role as the president of the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts and as the Supervisor and District Manager on the Medicine Bow Conservation District, Todd has served the state by assisting with range improvement projects totaling more than $2 million dollars. He has actively supported landowners in their efforts to conserve Wyoming’s working lands, livestock and wildlife habitat for more than twenty years.

Todd is active in many conservation and policy shaping efforts. He serves on the statewide Greater Sage-grouse Inter-agency team for USFWS, the Historic Trails RC&D, the USFWS CCAA/CCA Development Team for Greater Sage-grouse ranch management and on the Bates Hole/Shirley Basin local sage-grouse working group. He is also a member of the Wyoming Livestock Board. He is a technical advisor for three wildlife technical committees related to wind energy development and a cooperator in the Simpson Ridge Wind Project sage-grouse telemetry study. Todd, along with the 7e Ranch, has played a key role in the conservation and recovery of black-footed ferrets (BFF) in Wyoming, both by serving on the BFF Technical Advisory Committee and managing habitat for one of the most successful BFF reintroductions in the world. Most recently, he has begun riparian habitat improvement efforts in the Little Medicine Bow drainage.

“When you think of all the good and worthwhile things Todd has done on his ranching operation, and across the state – range improvement projects, conservation efforts and encouraging appropriate use of water, soil and habitat - he is very deserving of this award.” – Stacey Scott. Courtesy photo



“Todd’s quiet voice of reason and collaborative problem solving have done Wyoming proud and will continue to do so,” added Rick Danvir.

Todd Heward will be presented with a bronze statue sculpted by the late Jerry Palen at the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust’s 2022 Annual Roundup Fundraiser and Barbeque at the Berger Ranch near Saratoga, Wyoming on August 27th. Please join us in recognizing Todd’s important conservation work in Wyoming. Tickets can be purchased by visiting wsglt.org/annual-roundup-bbq-2022, emailing kaylee@wsglt.org , or by calling 307-772-8751.

–Wyoming Stock Growers Land Land Trust