Tokach Angus “Cutting Edge Genetics” 48th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Feb. 20, 2023



Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND



Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs



Averages:

112 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,379

30 Reg. Angus Bred Heifers – $3,273

28 Com. Angus Bred Heifers – $2,950





Tokach Angus, a mainstay name when it comes to Angus cattle in North Dakota held their 48th Annual production sale on Feb. 20 at Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND. Another great set of bulls that sold exceptionally well for the Tokach family. There were many half brothers in the sale. A large selection of calving ease bulls with plenty of growth and carcass.



TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 1, Tokach Resilient 2574, February 17, 2022 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x KCF Bennett Absolute to Greg Svenningsen, Valley City, ND for $12,000.



Lot 20, Tokach Growth Fund 2601, Feb. 20, 2022 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x Basin Excitement to Adam Svenningsen, Valley City, ND for $12,000.



Lot 61, Tokach Tahoe 2509, February 4, 2022 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x Connealy Rampart to Gary Purth, Red Lake Falls, MN for $11,500.



Lot 19, Tokach Growth Fund 2671, February 27, 2022 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x Connealy Arsenal 2174 to Garrett Nelson, Mandan, ND for $9,000.



Lot 9, Tokach Resilient 2659, February 25, 2022 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Hoover Dam to Greg Svenningsen, Valley City, ND for $9,000.

Collin Schmidt, Manning, ND at the Tokach Angus sale.

Gary Svenningsen, Valley City, ND. Tokach Angus bull buyer.

Anthony Folk, Hazen ND got a couple Tokach Angus bulls.

