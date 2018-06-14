Tom Frey elected as LMA president

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tom Frey, Creston Livestock Auction in Creston, Iowa, was elected president of the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA). In this role, Frey will complete a two-year term leading the nation's largest livestock marketing trade association that represents more than 800 local livestock auction markets and allied businesses.

Originally from Nebraska, Frey's first involvement in the livestock marketing industry was working for the Vanberg family at Columbus Sales Pavilion, Inc., in Columbus, Neb. Following, he attained additional experience working at Centennial Livestock Auctions in Ft. Collins, Colo., until he and wife, Leisa, purchased Creston Livestock Auction in 1999. Frey started his path to presidency in 2006 by serving on the LMA Membership Services Committee and has remained involved in the organization since then.

Frey credits his success in the business to lessons learned while working at other livestock auctions, including the advice that "you will get everything in life that you want if you help enough other people get what they want."

At the 2018 LMA Annual Convention, Frey challenged current LMA members to become more involved in the organization, citing the opportunity to make a difference in the industry. The incoming president commented that markets in each state are unique, and the perspective from various member-market owners across the United States is valuable to Association work.

"As the government interest and talk on these issues continues to heat up, LMA needs to be there (at the table) and will be there, working on the members' behalf." Tom Frey, LMA president

Additionally, the new president commented on issues at hand, noting that the Association has made strides in progress, with work ahead. Of those issues, Frey elaborated specifically on the Dealer Statutory Trust, transportation (regarding electronic logging devices and hours of service), and animal disease traceability.

"As the government interest and talk on these issues continues to heat up, LMA needs to be there (at the table) and will be there, working on the members' behalf," Frey said.

Aside from LMA, Frey is involved in his local county cattlemen's association and the Creston, Iowa Elks Lodge (Lodge #605).

–Livestock Marketing Association