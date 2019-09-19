Tommy Robert Hickman: 1944-2019

Tommy Robert Hickman passed away on Sept. 10 in Bronte, Texas surrounded by his family. Born January 27, 1944 in Sweetwater, Texas, Tommy lived a full life with many friends and adventures. After graduating from Blackwell High School in 1962 he attended college at San Angelo State College and Black Hills State College in South Dakota. After college, he became a full time rancher, dividing his time between South Dakota and Texas.

During his nearly forty years as a South Dakota resident, Tommy served his state and industry as a Haakon county commissioner, a member of the South Dakota Animal Industry Board, and as a member and chairman of the South Dakota Brand Board. He was also a long-time Board member for the Fort Pierre (SD) Community Youth Center and served in numerous other local volunteer roles. Tommy and his wife, Janet, returned to Texas and settled in Bronte in 2003 where they loved dancing and spending time at the Frio River.

Tommy is survived by his wife Janet and his children, Jodie Hickman (Shane) Anderson, Janna Hickman (Jim) Reeves, Kelly Aaron and Spencer Mahoney; his sisters Shirley Halligan, Suzanne Buchholz; and his grandchildren Kade Reeves, Jordan Reeves, Quinn Anderson, Frasier Aaron and Tommy Mahoney and numerous other family and friends.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, W.A. and Jeraldine (Jordan) Hickman and his grandparents R.E. and Daisy Hickman. Also by his beloved grandparents, R.H. and Tommy Jordan, who he called Granny and Bob.

Visitation was held all day Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home in Bronte with family present from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral services were 10 am Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the Blackwell First United Methodist Church with burial to follow at the Blackwell cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

The family requests memorials be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Blackwell, PO Box 355, Blackwell, TX 79506 or the Fort Chadbourne Foundation, 651 Fort Chadbourne Road, Bronte, TX 76933.