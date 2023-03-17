Tonsager joins Senate Ag Committee staff
|Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., has hired Josh Tonsager as policy aide on the committee.Tonsager was present at today’s USDA oversight hearing, and Stabeow confirmed his appointment, saying she now has a full team in place to write the farm bill.Tonsager most recently was on the Democratic staff of the House Agriculture Committee. Earlier he worked for the National Association of Wheat Growers and for Sen. Tim Johnson, D-S.D.Tonsager holds a bachelor of business administration from the University of South Dakota.
–The Hagstrom Report