Top rodeo hands selected to work Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo

Troy Crowser has been selected to work as a pickup man at the 2025 Badlands Circuit Finals in Minot, N.D. The saddle bronc rider-turned pickup man competed at the Circuit Finals six times. Photo by Alaina Stangle. troy-crowser-by-alaina-stangle

The industry’s best personnel tapped to work 2025 event

Minot, N.D. (September 15, 2025) – The Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, held in Minot, N.D., has selected personnel for its 2025 rodeo.

Calling the action will be co-announcers Bob Tallman, Poolville Texas and Garrison Allen, Oelrichs, S.D. Tallman, a Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer, has announced the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo fifteen times. For Allen, this is the third time.

Justin Ward is one of two bullfighters who will work the 2025 Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo. Here he is at the 2020 Badlands Circuit Finals, the first year he was selected. Photo by Peggy Gander. justin-ward-2020-bcfr-by-peggy-gander-cropped

In the bull riding, the circuit finals bull riders have chosen Beau Schueth and Justin Ward as bullfighters.

For Schueth, of Douglas, Wyo., it’s his first trip to Minot for the circuit finals. For Ward, Richardton, N.D., it’s his sixth consecutive time.

Schueth, who grew up in Nebraska, did freestyle bullfighting for several years. He is a two-time reserve Bullfighters Only champion.

Schueth is honored to be selected.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “We put a lot of hard work and time in on the road, and to do this job, to have the bull riders trust you with their lives, means the world.”

Ryan Hanna, Berthold, N.D., will work his fourth Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo as a pickup man. He is a former steer wrestler who won the circuit finals. Photo by Peggy Gander. IMG_1088

The pickup men will be Ryan Hanna, Berthold, N.D. and Troy Crowser, Mud Butte, S.D. This is Hanna’s fourth time at the Badlands Circuit. For Crowser, it’s his first time as contract personnel.

Before Crowser was selected to work the circuit finals, he rode at it, as a saddle bronc rider, from 2011 to 2017. He retired from riding broncs in 2018.

Almost immediately he began picking up, starting with some of Rorey Lemmel’s buck outs, and then getting hired to work rodeos.

When he was riding saddle broncs, Crowser would raise, train and sell a horse, with the proceeds going towards his rodeo entry fees. Now he keeps the majority of his horses, riding them to pick up. “That part is really enjoyable,” he said, “to have some good ones around.” He has about thirty brood mares, selling weanlings and performance horses.

Working as a pickup man keeps Crowser involved in the sport.

“I love rodeo, for one thing,” he said. “I enjoy that you get to showcase your horses and how good they are in the arena. This way, I can still rodeo but stay at one (location) for several days, and stay closer to home.”

Rodeo clown Dennis Halstead, Calgary, Alberta, returns to tickle funny bones. Sound director Jake Ostrum, Pilesgrove, N.J., will make his debut at the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, as will photographer Jackie Jensen, Winnett, Mont.

Manning the office will be rodeo secretary Val Lundquist, Gary, S.D., with Rowena Nelson, Minot, N.D. as assistant rodeo secretary. Timers will be Becky Binstock, South Heart, N.D. and Brandee Moore, Karlsruhe, N.D.

The Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo showcases the top twelve cowboys and cowgirls in eight events: bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

The rodeo, which takes place at the N.D. State Fair Center in Minot, is at 7 pm on Oct. 10-11 and at 1 pm on Oct. 12.

Tickets are $25 for adult general admission and $12.50 for kids ages 3-10. Reserved seating is in the five rows closest to the arena floor, is $35 for all ages. The Friday, Oct. 10 performance is Military Appreciation Night will all military, active, reserve and veteran, and their families, with free admission (at ticket office the days of the rodeo.)

For more information, visit the website at BadlandsCircuitFinalsRodeo.com.

