Topp Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 3, 2022

Location: Topp Angus Ranch Grace City, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

56 Fall bulls – $5,715

35 Yearling Bulls – $6,914

What a nice set of fall and yearling bulls the team at Topp Angus offered today to buyers from all over!

Lot 35 at $80,000, TOPP MOBILE 0578, Dob 9-19-2020 Reg 20127288, Sitz Drive 625F x Topp Barbara 7873, sold to Nathan Bell Battle Ground, Washington.

Lot 77 at $42,500, TOPP STANDOUT 1072, Dob 1-23-2021, Ref 20131233, SS Niagara Z29 x Topp Ruby 5307, sold to Lone Oak Cattle Company, Mechanicsville, Iowa.

Lot 120 at $15,000, TOPP 50 Cal 1006, Dob 1-2-2021, Reg 20144338, Baldridge 38 Special x Topp Ruby 5307, sold to Currant Creek Angus, Roundup, Montana.

Lot 18 at $9,500 , TOPP NODAK 0475, Dob 8-10-2020, Reg 20127306, Topp Huron 8350 x Topp barbara 6136 sold to Alan Mason, Richland, Montana.