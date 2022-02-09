Topp Angus Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 3, 2022
Location: Topp Angus Ranch Grace City, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
56 Fall bulls – $5,715
35 Yearling Bulls – $6,914
What a nice set of fall and yearling bulls the team at Topp Angus offered today to buyers from all over!
Lot 35 at $80,000, TOPP MOBILE 0578, Dob 9-19-2020 Reg 20127288, Sitz Drive 625F x Topp Barbara 7873, sold to Nathan Bell Battle Ground, Washington.
Lot 77 at $42,500, TOPP STANDOUT 1072, Dob 1-23-2021, Ref 20131233, SS Niagara Z29 x Topp Ruby 5307, sold to Lone Oak Cattle Company, Mechanicsville, Iowa.
Lot 120 at $15,000, TOPP 50 Cal 1006, Dob 1-2-2021, Reg 20144338, Baldridge 38 Special x Topp Ruby 5307, sold to Currant Creek Angus, Roundup, Montana.
Lot 18 at $9,500 , TOPP NODAK 0475, Dob 8-10-2020, Reg 20127306, Topp Huron 8350 x Topp barbara 6136 sold to Alan Mason, Richland, Montana.
