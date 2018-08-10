Traceability forum: Kansas City, Sept. 25-26

The 2018 Strategy Forum on Livestock Traceability will bring together beef and dairy producers, cattle feeders, state veterinarians, livestock markets, and technology and data experts, in an effort to advance USDA's ADT program.

"Traceability – it's fundamental to many key aspects of the food industry. Primarily, it helps facilitate transparency and consumer trust – both domestically and internationally. That's critical, as more than ever, consumers want to know more about where food comes from.

Simultaneously, the beef industry recognizes the importance of implementing an end-to-end individual animal Traceability solution to help facilitate traceback in the event of a major disease outbreak. (Beef Industry Long Range Plan.)."

The forum will be hosted September 25-26, in Kansas City and registration is now open. Click here to view the full agenda.

–National Institute for Animal Agriculture