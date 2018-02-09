Tractor Supply, FFA Looking for South Dakota FFA Projects to Fund: Deadline Feb. 14

South Dakota FFA chapters in search of funding for their next animal science lab, community garden or other noteworthy agricultural project, take note.

Tractor Supply Company stores in South Dakota have launched its third annual Grants for Growing campaign—a competitive grant program designed to support local FFA chapters that want to make a difference in their communities through sustainable agriculture-focused projects.

To qualify for a grant, FFA advisors should visit http://www.FFA.org/grantsforgrowing and submit an application by Wednesday, Feb. 14. The submission process requires entrants to provide a detailed proposal, including how they will start, maintain or expand on a project that will benefit their communities.

Grants, which are awarded to chapters in the spring, have a value between $500 and $5,000.

Since 2016, Grants for Growing has raised more than $1.4 million for the National FFA Organization, including a record setting $731,000 in 2017. In total, the initiative has funded 692 grants supporting projects involving 69,134 students.

Notable 2017 grant recipients include a hydroponic vegetable garden from the Hart County FFA and the King City FFA chapter's Agriculture Day, where sixth graders were given the opportunity to learn more about technology in agriculture.

"FFA is well known for its civic-centered initiatives, and Grants for Growing is Tractor Supply's way of supporting the students who are striving to make their communities better, more sustainable places," said Jessica Holmes, marketing manager at Tractor Supply Company. "Whether it's a project focused around greenhouse development, public landscaping or livestock, by applying for a grant FFA advisors help increase their students' ability to make long-term community impacts."

To support the program, Tractor Supply will host a 10-day in-store fundraising period Feb. 16-25, which will give customers the opportunity to donate at checkout. All in-store donations will remain within the state they are donated.

For more details about the program, visit http://www.FFA.org/grantsforgrowing.