Trade offs: Beef imports up, exports down. US cattle numbers, exchange rate, other factors at play

For the first eight months of the year, U.S. beef imports were up five percent over the same time period in 2022, and up nearly nine percent higher than the 10 year average.

This, after 2022 beef imports were higher than they had been in at least 10 years.

Simultaneously beef exports have dropped.

Based on the first six months of the year, beef and veal exports in 2023 totaled 1.58 billion pounds compared to 1.79 billion pounds in 2022.

Dr. Andrew Griffith, Assistant Professor at the University of Tennessee, said in a news release that the trade deficit is due mostly to higher beef prices and lower cattle numbers.

“The more expensive the product is to international consumers, the less they will purchase. Beef export partners will look to other countries to source their beef when prices are elevated,” said Griffith.

He went on to say that imports will likely continue increasing compared to the previous year, because the demand for lean grinding beef is expected to outpace domestic supply compared to recent years. “The domestic production of lean grinding beef will decline with the reduction in cow slaughter and reduced finished cattle slaughter, which bodes well for the need to import beef. Another factor that may contribute to increased beef imports is consumers shifting consumption from higher valued beef cuts to ground product as the price of beef items increase,” he said.

“As United States cattle producers begin retaining more breeding females and increase the breeding herd, even less beef will be produced domestically. This will result in more imports and less exports. However, when beef production begins to increase, imports will likely soften while exports of beef increase,” said Griffith.

R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard agrees that total beef imports are on the rise. Beef imports from the country of Brazil have grown year over year since 2017, he said.

Bullard explained that many countries that export beef to the U.S. (those who don’t have a trade agreement with the US) are subject to a higher tariff once they meet the quota minimum.

Some countries like Australia have no tariff on beef due to free trade agreements with the United States.

There is a limit (65,005 metric tons) to the amount of beef that “other countries” (this includes Brazil, France, Ireland, Japan, Netherlands and UK and others) can export to the U.S. at the general rate of duty which is 4.4 cents per kilogram before the out of Tariff Rate Quota kicks in. That rate is 26.4 percent of the value of the product being exported to the US.

At this point in the year, the limit has been met, which means Brazilian companies (and companies from any of the other countries not included in free trade agreements) exporting to the US must pay the 26.4 percent tariff, which goes into the national treasury.

Bullard believes that the tariff system needs to be updated. “The tariff level is too low to deter imports on products from counties whose production costs are substantially lower than US levels. It is not the deterrent today that it was designed to be 100 years ago when those tariff rates were established, or when the tariff rate quotas were put in place in the 90s” he said.

He believes, for starters, the tariff should be adjusted for inflation. “And we need to determine whether the tariff is sufficient to level the playing field between US production costs and Brazilian production costs. And we should factor in the monetary exchange rate because the fluctuations in exchange rate given an inherent advantage to the country with the weaker dollar,” he said.

“Right now the US dollar is very strong. That has curbed our exports and invited more imports from countries with a weaker dollar,” he said.

Bullard believes that tariffs can protect a domestic industry (like the US cattle industry) by ensuring that it remains viable. “If tariffs were put in place and the market were reformed so that there is no anti-competitive conduct going on, consumers may not pay any more for beef. They may even pay less,” he said.

“If we can’t have a competitive and viable domestic industry, we become reliant on foreign food,” he said.

By reducing lower cost and lower quality imported beef, domestic beef prices would be more stable, he believes.

Griffith believes international beef trade is good for the domestic cattle industry. “It allows United States producers to export higher valued beef to international markets that are demanding higher quality beef while providing a means for domestic buyers to purchase lower valued beef products that meet the needs of their customers. International trade will not occur at any great rate if there is no price difference in domestic and international product,” he said.

“As United States cattle producers begin retaining more breeding females and increase the breeding herd, even less beef will be produced domestically. This will result in more imports and less exports. However, when beef production begins to increase, imports will likely soften while exports of beef increase. This leads into the question of how the domestic market will be impacted. In simple, total supply and demand of beef drive the cattle markets. If domestic producers can be efficient from a production standpoint and differentiate their beef product from international beef then beef imports will do no harm to the domestic market. U.S. beef is already differentiated as being high quality compared to the leaner beef most other countries produce,” said Griffith in the news release.

A recent Reuters story said that “meatpackers can use imports to help manage through low margins and high-priced U.S. cattle… they often import lean beef from countries such as Australia and New Zealand to blend with fattier U.S. supplies to make hamburgers.”

“Beef prices are already at record high in retail,” said Katelyn McCullock, Livestock Marketing Information Center, in the Reuters story. “With domestic supplies facing significant declines this year, this product coming in is helping alleviate what that potential increase could be.”

But Bullard said that it’s not consumers who see the financial benefit, but rather the companies importing the beef – often times the large meatpackers.

“USDA’s argument is that imports lower consumer prices and give consumers more choices. But that’s not true in our industry at all because we’ve seen record imports associated with record high beef prices and we don’t require country of origin labeling and we are in fact mislabeling the product at times so that consumers aren’t getting more choices, and are not seeing savings from these products,” he said.

“That’s part of the flawed theory we’ve operated on in the US. The false belief that if we limit tariffs, we encourage imports and consumers realize lower prices. That hasn’t materialized in the beef industry and it’s very evident. Clearly the importer does benefit, but the consumer doesn’t,” he said.

According to an official USDA news release, on November 9, 2023, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced a final rule to allow the importation of fresh beef from Paraguay under certain conditions. The final rule will enable raw intact beef products produced from cattle slaughtered in certified Paraguayan establishments on or after the final rule’s effective date of December 14, 2023 (30 days after publication), to be eligible for export to the United States. It has been 25 years since the US has imported beef from Paraguay, according to a different Reuters story.