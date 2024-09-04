Trade show participation grants available

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring announced that applications are open for trade show participation grants. The grant program will assist North Dakota value-added agriculture companies in exploring domestic wholesale markets by exhibiting at trade shows outside of the state.

“Exhibiting at a domestic trade show can help boost sales, make key business connections and diversify markets,” Goehring said. “Value-added ag companies who can produce on a larger scale are encouraged to apply to promote their products.”

Companies will be reimbursed on a sliding scale based on show participation for eligible expenses.

For more information about the program, including upcoming shows, reimbursement levels and eligible expenses, visit http://www.ndda.nd.gov/trade-show-participation-grant or contact Shanna Johnson at 701-390-7515 orshljohnson@nd.gov .

Applications are due Sept. 30, 2024.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture