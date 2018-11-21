Sign up now for commercial applicator license program

Registration is now open for a three-day program to assist obtaining new commercial applicator licenses through the University of Wyoming Extension.

Wyoming statutes require anyone applying pesticides, restricted use or not, and receiving payment to do so, to have a commercial applicator license, said Jeff Edwards, UW Extension pesticide training coordinator.

This year's training session for those seeking new licenses is Tuesday-Thursday, Jan. 22-24, at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper. Those attending have the option of taking examinations on Thursday and receiving their licenses.

Topics covered include core materials, state statutes, application procedures, pest identification and management and other license category-specific information, said Edwards.

"This course is specifically designed to educate individuals who are new to pesticide application," he said. "To receive your license, you must pass the core exam plus a minimum of one category exam with a 70 percent or better."

Class registration fee is $95 per person. Electronic registration is preferred and is at http://bit.ly/wyo-pesticide-2019.

Edwards also highly recommends downloading (for free) or purchasing the training manuals and reading them prior to class. The training manuals needed are available at http://bit.ly/wy-pesticide-training. Printed materials can be ordered online using the order form link on the page or by contacting the UW Extension Office of Communications and Technology at 307-766-2115.

–UW Extension