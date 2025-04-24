Trask Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: April 15, 2025

Location: Sale at the ranch north of Wasta, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages

125 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $5,438

Beautiful spring day and a full house crowd for the Annual Trask Angus Production Sale. This year the Trask family moved the sale to their new facility at the ranch north of Wasta, SD. Great display pens for the bulls and great layout for the sale. This was probably the stoutest, deepest set of bulls Trask Angus has offered to date. And the buyers rewarded them with their best sale ever.



Trask Angus is very youth oriented, as seen by the amount of youngsters at the sale. As a way to get more youth involved in agriculture, they had a drawing for an open yearling heifer. Ainsley Burleson from Newcastle WY was the heifer winner.



Top bulls:

Lot 1, Trask Trademark 4072, Mar. 13, 2024 son of WR Full House x SAV Rainfall 6846, sold to WEBO Angus, Lusk, WY for $19,500.



Lot 4, Trask Voltage 4074, Mar. 4, 2024 son of TL Electric 1874 x Herbster Serviceman 544, sold to Theron Hogeman, Jay Em, WY for $12,500.



Lot 2, Trask Let It Rain 4097, Apr. 9, 2024 son of Cornerstone Let It Rain x Rito 1W22 of Rita 5W179M25, sold to John Birkland, Dupree, SD for $11,500.



Lot 7, Trask Full House 4147, Mar. 23, 2024 son of WR Full House x S Summit 956, sold to Jordan Karsten, Red Owl, SD for $11,000.



Lot 42, Trask Electric 4040, Apr. 11, 2024 son of LT Electric 1874 x Hoover Elation M123, sold to Theron Hogeman, Jay Em, WY for $10,000.

WEBO Angus, Buttons York and daughter Odessa got a top herd sire prospect at Trask Angus sale. 30afa49b454d-WEBO

Evan Anderson, Lynn Weishaar and Tyler Trask at the Annual Trask Angus Production Sale ff5672af10c6-Evan__Lynn_Tyler

Neil Muscat and co-host Evan Anderson talk bulls at the Trask Angus sale. 2a6b626f879e-Neil___Evan