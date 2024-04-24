Trask Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: April 16, 2024

Location: Philip Livestock Auction – Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar



Averages: 85 registered Yearling Angus Bulls averaged $5032



This was perhaps the best sale ever for the Trask and Anderson families! This set of bulls offers bulls with generations of calving ease. Many repeat buyers set their schedules to bid on the many “heifer bulls” that were offered. A really good set of bulls were sold!



Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 11: $9500 to Webo Angus, Lusk, Wyoming – WR Full House x Herbster Serviceman 544

Lot 31: $9000 to Karsten Jordan, Union Center, South Dakota – WR Full House x Herbster Serviceman 544

Lot 51: $9000 to Mortenson Cattle, Hayes, South Dakota – Ruggles Charisma 0643 x Stevenson Rainmaker 1162

Lot 35: $8500 to Radley Kennedy, Philip South Dakota – WR Full House x SAV Rainfall 6846

Lot 78: $7250 to Mortenson Cattle, Hayes, South Dakota – Corner Stone Let It Rain 6L x Mogck Sure Shot

Mike Perault, repeat Trask Angus bull buyer.

Evan Anderson, Todd Trask and Lynn Weishaar at the Trask Angus sale.

Jim Wright, Trask Angus bull buyer.