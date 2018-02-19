Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s First Saturday Brunch is “Book Slingers: Libraries in the Wild, Wild West”

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center's First Saturday Brunch for March 3 will feature a presentation by Laura Hovey Neubert called "Book Slingers: Libraries in the Wild, Wild West."

The presentation tells of how, during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, western South Dakota communities pooled resources, appealed to national philanthropists and lobbied their fellow citizens to establish libraries. These libraries were considered vital to a community's cultural health and provided both stability and stature to a town.

The brunch at 10 a.m. is $5 per person or free with membership; the presentation at 10:30 a.m. is free to all. For more information about this and upcoming First Saturday Brunches or other programs, please visit the website http://www.thetristatemuseum.com or call 605-723-1200.

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.

-Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center