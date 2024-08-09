Trial by Fire: Ranching communities come together to protect homes and livestock

This summer’s lack of rain has presented ranchers on the Northern Great Plains with multiple challenges. Many are hauling water to make up for dry stock dams and most are watching the sky for signs of smoke. Large fires in Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming have claimed thousands of acres of federal, state, and private lands. But like any dry year, ranchers risk their safety to help those in danger.

South Dakota

On July 31, hundreds of ranchers and local fire departments near Harding County rushed to a fire threatening the small town of Buffalo, South Dakota. The fire started the previous night but was contained. The next day, heat and high winds stirred up flames within 3 miles from Buffalo. The town was not harmed, but the Travers Fire continued to burn through over 8,000 acres of grassland.

Sheep and cattle ranchers David and Roxie Niemi were among those affected by the Travers Fire: “Neighbors helped us move our sheep,” recalled Roxie Niemi, “In that same pasture we had a couple of our cows get hit by lightning.” Due to rugged terrain with draws sometimes over 80 feet deep, it was difficult for firefighters to get to the fire. One neighbor’s fire rig entered a steep draw and was unable to be retrieved before flames engulfed the vehicle. “We almost lost another rig the next day when the fire started up again,” said Niemi, “but we had wonderful people helping us and we’re so glad no one was hurt.”

About 30 miles away on the same night the Travers fire started, three bolts of lightning hit the Slim Buttes Buffalo Ranch, igniting fires that went through over 3,000 acres of hay ground and pasture. Owners Sandy and Jacki Limpert were getting ready for supper when the lightning hit: “All of a sudden we saw the lightning strikes drill into the ground,” said Jacki Limpert, “I told Sandy, ‘we’re going to have a fire’ and instantly we saw smoke pop up.” The Limperts have two fire units that fought the flames before help came – about 47 additional units comprised of neighbors and local fire departments. “My husband called and said, ‘we’re going to lose the house. You need to get everything out that you can.'” Jacki rushed to save precious family photos and other valuables. The fire got within 200 yards of the house before it was stopped. “We were really lucky,” said Jacki, “If the fire happened the next day, getting help would have been a lot harder because the Travers fire was so out of control by then.” Meanwhile the Limperts are keeping their tanker full of water for the next fire: “It’s going to be a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of nights sitting on a hill drinking coffee and watching the sky.”

Flames came within 200 yards of the LImperts’ home. Jacki Limpert | Courtesy photo Fire-came-within-200-yards-of-the-Limperts-home.-Photo-Courtesy-Jacki-Limpert.-

Photo courtesy Halona Limpert Photo-Courtesy-Halona-Limpert

Ludlow fire chief Dale Turbiville anxiously awaits the next fire too: “We’re nervous at every minute of the day.” But the forecast isn’t the only contributing factor, Turbiville says the Sturgis Bike Rally adds to the likelihood of fire, “The Sturgis bike rally usually costs us a couple fires on a dry year.” The cause, he says, could be from cigarettes tossed in road ditches. Turbiville was the Incident Commander over the Travers Fire.

Another rancher who helped fight the Travers Fire in Harding County, Colby Crago of the Butte County Volunteer Fire Department, anticipates a long summer fighting flames in Northwestern South Dakota: “Fires are what we think about everyday. We anticipate a lot of them with how dry it is,” said Crago, “but we’re ready to go anytime, everyday. It’s about helping someone save their place and knowing they’d do the same for me.”

Wyoming

Platte County and Goshen County in Eastern Wyoming are currently fighting a fire that has taken over 28,000 acres and counting. Two fires, the Haystack Fire and Pleasant Valley Fire, combined forces near Guernsey and Fort Laramie. No occupied structures have been burned, but many ranchers have had to evacuate their livestock as well as their families. Billie Joe Stoneking, a third generation rancher on the Reffalt ranch north of Hartville, Wyoming, lost multiple summer pastures to the fire: “We managed to save our cows. Authorities advised us to open all the gates in case the fire spreads. So we might be gathering cattle off the highway when this is over.” On the 2nd of August, urgent evacuations of Hartville and Whalen Canyon were called for and Highway 270 was closed.

Cattle rancher Hugh Hageman experienced tremendous loss when the fire reached his ranch near Fort Laramie on the 30th. Despite losing around 8,000 acres of shipping, weaning, calving, and winter pasture to the fire, his home and buildings were spared. Hageman considers himself lucky: “If you got a place to come home to and eat supper, take a shower, and have a bed to sleep in, you’ve got it pretty good. The rest of it’s just details you got to work through.” Neighbors and volunteer units rushed to the Hageman ranch headquarters in the middle of the night to defend buildings from flames on both sides and also the home of his son a few miles away. “A couple of neighbors showed up with big discs and went to discing around the buildings. We made a massive stand. I don’t know how, but we stopped it. The wind helped us a little bit,” said Hageman.

Although the Hageman family’s current home was not harmed, among the ruins is the historic family homestead, an old log cabin that marked the beginning of the Hageman ranch. “It wasn’t much – no TV or telephone, but it was where we grew up as kids,” remarked Hageman, “My brothers and sisters are really struggling with losing the homestead. It meant a lot to everyone in this family.”

However, Hugh Hageman remains remarkably at peace through the disaster: “We grew up with adversity and it’s just part of what we do. Humans are prone to desire some kind of adversity. If people don’t have natural adversity, they create it. Ranchers are lucky enough not to have to manufacture our adversity,” said Hageman with a chuckle.

Shawna Reichert, Platte County Chamber of Commerce CEO, helped organize food and supplies for evacuated families and firefighters. “I’ve been so impressed by our community. Our donations have been so much that we had to tell people we don’t need more.”

Despite their devastation, fires remind us of the strength and generosity of rural ranching communities across the States. “I’ve already had offers to take in our cattle this winter,” said Hageman, “Some that probably shouldn’t even be offering and need to take care of their own. People have been so incredibly generous. When disasters happen, you find out how generous people truly are.”

The combined Haystack Fire and Pleasant Valley Fire near Hartville caused the urgent evacuation of livestock from the Reffalt Ranch. Billie Joe Stoneking | Courtesy photo The-combined-Haystack-Fire-and-Pleasant-Valley-Fire-near-Hartville-caused-the-urgent-evacuation-of-livestock-from-the-Reffalt-Ranch.-Photo-courtesy-Billie-Joe-Stoneking

Fires in eastern Wyoming have burned over 28,000 acres. Billie Joe Stoneking | Courtesy photo Fires-in-Eastern-Wyoming-have-burned-over-28000-acres.-Photo-Courtesy-Billie-Joe-Stoneking.-

Southeastern Montana Fire Claims Over 47,000 acres

According to the National Interagency Fire Center , 4,718,357 acres have been burned nationwide so far this year. This means over 3 million more acres have burned in 2024 than by this point in summer 2023. In the tri-state area, one of the largest fires of the summer was the Deadman Fire complex in southeastern Montana. The Deadman fire complex was made of 4 separate but close fires: the Deadman Fire, McGhee fire, Prairie Fire, and the Four Mile Fire. The fires combined to burn nearly 48,000 acres. They started on the July 12 and 13, 2024, due to dry lightning strikes south of Birney, Montana and North of Tongue River Reservoir in Rosebud and Big Horn Counties. Ranchers as well as local, state, and federal entities coordinated to fight the fires which are now at 100 percent containment.

Active Fires as of August 6, 2024

Montana has 4 large active fires. The Grouse Fire has burned through 3,006 acres and is located ten miles southwest of West River, MT. The fire started on the 25th of July and is at 0 percent containment. Another large fire, the Miller Peak Fire, continues to burn 7 miles southeast of Missoula. The fire has claimed 2,724 acres and is at 73% containment. Another fire to watch for includes the Black Mountain Fire 6 miles Northwest of Lincoln, MT. The fire started on the 29th of July and is 180 acres in size at 30% containment.

Wyoming has 5 active large fires. The largest is the Pleasant valley fire which is now at 90% containment with over 28,984 acres burned. 22 miles South of Wright, Wyoming, the Wildcat Creek Fire is also 90% contained and has burned 18,775 acres. The Clearwater Fire 11 miles west of Wapiti Wyoming is quickly growing to over 1800 acres. The fire started due to lightning on the 19th of July and is only 7% contained. Other active fires include the Deer Creek Fire 24 miles west of Gillette with 7,000 acres burned and 75% contained, and the the Leeds Creek Fire 18 miles southwest of Dubois, Wyoming, at 13% containment and 1,230 acres burned. (Fire statistics from National Interagency Fire Center)

Editor’s note: This information could be outdated by press time