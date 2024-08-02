Tribes rescind source wolf agreement with CPW

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released five gray wolves onto public land in Grand County, Colorado on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Pictured is wolf 2303-OR. Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife Wolves-main-image-for-press-release-2302-OR

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that the tribe that previously agreed to allow wolves to be translocated has rescinded their agreement.

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation say they won’t be sending 15 wolves from their reservation in Washington to Colorado in late 2024. In a June 6 letter to CPW Director Jeff Davis, the tribe cited concerns communicated to them by tribes in Colorado who have publicly objected to the release of wolves.

The letter reads in part, “It has come to our attention that necessary and meaningful consultation was not completed with the potentially impacted tribes. Out of respect for the sovereignty, cultures and memberships of Indian Tribes in Colorado and neighboring states, who may be impacted by this project, the Colville Tribes cannot assist with this project at this time.”

CPW spokesperson Rachael Gonzalez said the agency is expecting to move forward to “maintain and grow tribal relationships inside and outside of Colorado.”

Director Davis said CPW will continue to work with potential sources for wolves and to “restore a sustainable population of wolves to the state while avoiding and minimizing impacts to our critically important agricultural industries and rural communities.”

Idaho, Montana and Wyoming have refused to provide source wolves to Colorado.

CPW also confirmed wolf depredations July 17, and another investigation into a Grand County incident is ongoing. Producers have reported multiple sheep were depredated in Grand County, although CPW hasn’t released details. This would be the 14th confirmed depredation this year.