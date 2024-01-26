Trichomoniasis in Fremont County

Trichomoniasis, a venereal disease of cattle, was recently identified in a herd in Fremont County. Commonly known as “trich”, the disease is caused by the protozoa, Tritrichomonas foetus, which is transmitted from cow to cow by infected bulls. This disease reduces calf production by decreasing fertility and inducing abortions.

While heifers and cows usually rid themselves of Trichomoniasis in three to six months, bulls carry the infection for life without showing any clinical signs. With no medically approved treatment available, detection and control of infected bulls is key to containing the disease. Positive bulls are removed from the herd and considered cull animals for slaughter purposes only.

Wyoming Livestock Board staff veterinarians are holding a producer education meeting in Lander on Friday, January 26th, 1:30 pm MT. The meeting is primarily for producers and veterinarians in the Fremont County area. The meeting will be held via ZOOM and in person. If you are a producer and would like to attend the meeting, please email lsbforms-applications@wyo.gov and we will provide the ZOOM link and further information. Advance registration is not required.

For further information regarding trichomoniasis, please contact the Wyoming Livestock Board animal health staff via phone, 307.777.7515, or email, lsbforms-applications@wyo.gov .

–Wyoming Livestock Board