Trichomoniasis in Lincoln County

Trichomoniasis, commonly referred to as “trich,” was recently identified in a Lincoln County herd. Trichomoniasis is a venereal disease of cattle caused by the protozoa Tritrichomonas foetus. The disease is transmitted from cow to cow by infected bulls, and reduces calf production by decreasing fertility and inducing abortions.



Heifers and cows usually clear the infection in three to six months, but bulls carry the infection for life without showing signs of disease. No medically approved treatment is available, so detection and control of infected bulls is key to containing the disease. Positive bulls are removed from the herd and considered cull animals for slaughter purposes only.



For further information regarding trichomoniasis, please contact the Wyoming Livestock Board animal health staff via phone, 307.777.7515, or email, lsbforms-applications@wyo.gov .

–Wyoming Livestock Board