Triple R Ranch Ministries: Sharing the Light

“We do not draw people to Christ by loudly discrediting what they believe, by telling them how wrong they are and how right we are, but by showing them a light that is so lovely that they want with all their hearts to know the source of it.” ~ Madeleine L’Engle

Overlooking the Moreau River from a scenic vantage point in western South Dakota, Triple R Ranch Ministries stands as a beacon of hope and a place for ministry and community to happen.

“It’s a diamond in the rough,” said Laurie Bickel, of Trail City, South Dakota.

Bickel has been part of the ministry from its inception, and said that the idea originated in 2005.

“Three ranch families gathered and prayed about it,” she recalled. “One family was more instrumental in getting it started, while Bill and I along with Pat and Barb Clark from Meadow provided support and an advisory role.”

Built in 2007, the lodge style building was originally called the Moreau River Sanctuary. While there have been a few bumps in the road, a change of management and a name change, the goal that it be a place for ministry and family or community coming together has not changed. Over the past decade and a half, they have hosted countless mission teams, multiple family reunions – including Christmas gatherings – and several weddings.

“We wanted it used in ways to honor the Lord,” Bickel said. “We have mission teams that come in from all over the nation – Pennsylvania, Texas, Nebraska, Minnesota, to name a few – that come to do projects with and for tribal members in communities on the reservation. They have done building projects in Cherry Creek and Eagle Butte, as well as other ways of ministering to the tribal members.”

The mission teams use the lodge as their home base, where they can cook meals, eat and rest, and go from there to the project site each day.

“If you rent the whole facility, you get the whole works,” Bickel said. “We have sufficient kitchen facilities for two groups to use at the same time, with two stoves, two sinks, and two refrigerators. One mission team from Texas came with 40 people. They used the whole kitchen and cooked some amazing food when they came back from Cherry Creek.”

The retreat center is used in a variety of ways.

“It’s a unique place. When people use it they just really enjoy it,” Bickel said. “We are looking at trying to host more family reunions and weddings. We have ten bedrooms, each has its own private bathroom. Each holds a different number of people; we have beds for up to 42 people plus space for air mattresses if needed. Some rooms just have a queen bed; our family rooms have two queen beds and two bunk beds. We also have a handicap accessible room.”

Emily Stiegelmeier has visited Triple R Ranch multiple times to create her own personal retreat time, as well as attending group gatherings and weddings there.

“Every consideration has been given to what people might need when they come,” she said. “I’ve been there in blizzards and in the summer. It’s a safe place to meet with God in the midst of difficult times, to let the world drop away and just be with God and listen. The quiet, the beautiful grounds, are an invitation to be in God’s creation, to see His handiwork and hear His voice.”

Pastors’ retreats, church leadership retreats, team building events for college football players, Sunshine Bible Academy weekend student retreats, men’s retreats, women’s crafting retreats, individuals who come for a personal retreat; counselors who come for a time and hold marriage retreats, marriage counseling and individual or family counseling sessions; all have been a part of the story.

“We have a group of quilters who come in regularly,” Bickel said. “They call themselves the ‘Prairie Strippers.’ They have been one of our most faithful supporters. They just spread out their stuff all over the place and make themselves at home.”

Bickel said that a current concern for the Triple R Ranch Ministries board is finding ways to keep the retreat center financially sound. They held their first annual fundraiser last February, and are planning their second for February, 2024.

“The community was so supportive,” she said. “They really came out and helped us. We want to keep up the counseling ministry for marriages and families; there is such a need here; and we want to be able to keep it free for people who can’t afford it. We’re hoping people will step up and help us cover the cost to pay counselors to come, and help with the upkeep of the facility.”

Bickel feels that there are a lot of needs in rural areas, where often people are not willing to open up and share their struggles. This past year, they have been hosting a Grief Share at the retreat center every three months for families who have lost children.

“That’s why we’re here,” she said. “We’re here to help people get through the hard things. Some things we’d like to do in the future would be to hold parenting retreats, marriage retreats, young farmer/rancher retreats and ‘seasoned’ farmer/rancher retreats. Bill and I are in the ‘seasoned’ era now, and realizing how much people have to learn about how to pass things on and let things go; we also see that the younger generation needs encouragement. And we need cross-generational support and respect, and to keep strong, Christ-centered family dynamics.”

Bickel said that they plan to hold “Cowboy Church” at the retreat center approximately once a month, having local people share their stories and minister to attendees.

“Cole Elshere came last Sunday to share his testimony,” she said. “We’re also hoping to do some kind of musical or community gathering once a month or so.”

A board of nine members from all over the state of South Dakota handles the business and planning side of Triple R Ranch Ministries.

“We had a cattle program for a while, and that really helped pay our bills,” Bickel said. “If a few people would be interested in donating a calf every year, it would pretty well cover our monthly bills and the cost of running the facility. The Lord has really used the ministry and taken care of it. We are just trying to figure out how to be better stewards of it.”

Bickel said that at a recent open house, many people came who had never been to Triple R Ranch before, although they had seen it from the road.

“We’re working on getting more people aware about what it is and involved with the ministry,” she said. “When people do come they are so in awe of how beautiful it is out on the prairie, with our amazing sunrises and sunsets, and the view overlooking the river.”

Bickel said she has always liked the saying, “Share the word of God and sometimes use words.”

“That’s how it works the best,” she said. “When people love you it’s hard to resist.”

Triple R Ranch Ministries is a 501c3 organization. For more information, to support the ministry or book a personal or group retreat, visit their website: https://www.triplerranchministries.org , call Laurie Bickel at 605-848-3477, or email: triplerranch.info@gmail.com

They can also be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Triplerranchministries