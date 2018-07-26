Tripp County Youth Range Workshop

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Tripp County youth participated in a Youth Range Workshop hosted by SDSU Extension and partners in Winner.

"The workshop provided an excellent learning environment for youth to physically be on the land learning about grasses, forbs, and shrubs that make up the rangeland," said Laura Kahler, SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor – Gregory & Tripp Counties.

During the workshop, 14 Tripp County youth learned differences in grasses, forbs and shrubs. They also learned if the plants were native to the prairie or introduced, cool season or warm-season and perennial or annual growth periods.

Following the field exercises, the youth collected various range plants and learned how to properly press their plant sample to construct a range plant identification booklet.

SDSU Extension partnered with Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to host this workshop for the first time in Tripp County.

–SDSU Extension