Trudeau resigns as Trump calls for 51st state

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, a key agricultural trade partner with the United States, resigned on Monday. Fox News noted that President-elect Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeauknew this, and resigned.

“If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!” Trump added.

–The Hagstrom Report