True Cowboy: Glen Hollenbeck inducted to NSPRA Hall of Fame for lifetime of rodeo championships and building renowned horse business

Hollenbeck began his rodeo career winning the National Little Britches Association Calf Roping Championship in 1960 and has been racking up championships since then. Courtesy photo image001

Glen Hollenbeck receives his National Senior Professional Rodeo Association Hall of Fame plaque on Thursday, October 25. 4S photography image002

By Laura Motley Lambert

San Carlos, AZ – From winning his first calf roping buckle in 1956 to being inducted into the National Senior Professional Rodeo Association Hall of Fame on October 25, 2023, Glen Hollenbeck has been a cowboy his entire life. Hollenbeck comes from a long line of true cowboys and he certainly carried the tradition forward along with passing it on to future generations.

Hollenbeck was raised in South Central South Dakota where he became a third-generation rancher. Here he raised a family and built a renowned horse breeding and training business. Hollenbeck is proud of the fact that nearly all the horses he and his family have used in rodeo have been raised on the family ranch and carries the G2 brand.

Glen has calf roping championships to his credit, beginning with winning the National Little Britches Association Calf Roping Championship in 1960; the Mid-States Rodeo Association championship in 1982 (at the age of 40); the senior division of the US Calf Roping Association in 2003 and 2006, along with winning the NSPRA World Tie-Down Roping title in the 68 and over division at the age of 75. Formerly one of the top pickup men in the country, as well as working other timed events, Hollenbeck, now 81, has concentrated on the calf roping event for the past 25 years with plans to continue as long as possible, and is still finding himself in the winner’s circle as recent as October 26 when he tied a calf in 10.1 to win his division’s go-round at the NSPRA Finals.

The family’s list of accolades is not exclusive to the rodeo arena. In 2018, Glen and his wife were awarded the honored Ranch Cowboy Family at the annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner. Prior to that, Hollenbeck was honored by both the American Quarter Horse Association as well as the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association for raising and registering quarter horses for over 50 years.

The Glen Hollenbeck family has also produced NSPRA timed-event rodeos each year at the Cherry County Fairgrounds arena, bringing contestants from across the country to compete.

Accompanied by several of these family members, Glen was inducted into the NSPRA Hall of Fame on Thursday, October 25. He is a true cowboy and in true cowboy fashion had just a few words for the crowded room, “Thank you! I treasure the friendships I have made and just want to say thank you!”

Editor’s Note: An original story was published in Tri-State Livestock News in 2018 when the Hollenbecks were recognized by the SD Quarter Horse Association, and can be found at https://www.tsln.com/news/hollenbecks-receive-ranch-family-honor/.