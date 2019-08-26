Trump, Abe signal U.S.-Japan trade deal with big corn, other farm purchases

President Donald Trump and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced today that the two countries have reached a trade deal that will involve large Japanese purchases of U.S. corn and wheat.In a report Saturday, Nikkei, a Japanese news organization, reported that Japan had agreed to grant the United States the same level of tariffs on agricultural products that other countries have gotten through the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), from which Trump withdrew, in exchange for an exemption from Trump’s proposal to increase auto tariffs.At a joint news conference on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting in France, Trump said, “We’ve been working on a deal with Japan for a long time. It involves agricultural and it involves e-commerce and many other things. It’s a very big transaction, and we’ve agreed in principle. It’s billions and billions of dollars. Tremendous for the farmers.”



“And one of the things that Prime Minister Abe has also agreed to is we have excess corn in various parts of our country, with our farmers, because China did not do what they said they were going to do,” Trump said. “And Prime Minister Abe, on behalf of Japan, they’re going to be buying all of that corn. And that’s a very big transaction. They’re going to be buying it from our farmers.”



“So the deal is done in principle.”Trump and Abe both said they probably will be signing it around the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York in September.“This is a tremendous deal for the United States,” Trump said. “It’s a really, tremendous deal for our farmers and agricultural ranchers, and also involves other things, including, as I said, e-commerce.”Abe said that the two countries had “successfully reached consensus with regard to the core elements of both the agricultural and industrial products of our bilateral consultations on August the 23rd. And I certainly welcome this development.”



Trump then told Abe, “Perhaps you may want to discuss the additional purchase of all of that corn, because we have a tremendous amount right now. And we’ve been working with the farmers and making very, very large payments for the unfair way they were treated by China.”



“And the farmers are very happy,” Trump said. “They like — they like their president. They’re very happy. But I think it’s even better, and I think they’re even happier, when they hear you’re actually buying their products.“So perhaps you could say a couple of words just about the hundreds of millions of dollars of corn — existing corn — that’s there, that you’ll be buying.”