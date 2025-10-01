Trump administration announces new rural recreation grants

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Today, in support of the Trump administration’s Make America Beautiful Commission goals, The Environmental Protection Agency, the Agriculture Department’s Forest Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Denali Commission, and the Northern Border Regional Commission announced the selection of 25 small and rural communities from across the country that will receive assistance to grow their outdoor recreation economies through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program.

The 25 small and rural communities are planning to undertake a variety of revitalization projects, including:

Building new trail systems.Connecting main streets with nearby outdoor recreation amenities.Increasing access to outdoor activities for all residents and visitors.

Strengthening outdoor recreation businesses.Building a resilient outdoor recreation economy to withstand disasters, ensuring stable economic vitality.Cleaning up and repurposing vacant properties and buildings.Creating new parks and recreation amenities.

–The Hagstrom Report