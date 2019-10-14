Trump announces trade deal with China involving $40-$50 billion in ag exports

President Donald Trump today announced the United States had reached “phase one” of a trade deal with China that will include China purchasing between $40 billion and $50 billion in U.S. agricultural products.Trump agreed to delay imposition of the increased tariffs on Chinese products he had planned for Tuesday, but the agreement did not address the major issues that Trump has raised on Chinese business practices.At a press conference with Trump, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He released a short letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping which said XI attaches “great importance” to Trump’s concerns about agricultural products.The letter also noted that Chinese companies had recently increased purchases of soybeans and pork and said Xi expects the two countries to reach progress on concerns of both leaders.“We have come to a deal, pretty much, subject to getting it written,” Trump said. “It’ll take probably three weeks, four weeks, or five weeks.”Noting that he and President Xi Jinping would be together at a summit in Chile, he added, “And maybe it’ll be then, or maybe it’ll be sometime around then.”Although no details were announced, Trump said, “But we’ve come to a deal on intellectual property, financial services. A tremendous deal for the farmers. A purchase of — from 40 to 50 billion dollars’ worth of agricultural products.”“To show you how big that is, that would be two and a half, three times what China had purchased at its highest point thus far. So, they were purchasing $16 or $17 billion at the highest point, and that’ll be brought up to $40 billion to $50 billion. So I’d suggest the farmers have to go and immediately buy more land and get bigger tractors. They’ll be available at John Deere and a lot of other great distributors.“But we’re taking the purchase of agricultural products from $40 to $50 billion, meaning in that neighborhood — from 40 to 50, approximately, billion. And what they’ve been doing now, I believe, is about $8 billion, right? Eight — right now it’s eight.“The other thing I will say is, over the last two weeks, a lot of purchases have started going back to our farmers. And you’ve been doing a lot of business with us, which we appreciate very much.“But it really started a few weeks ago, but they intend to go up, ultimately, once the agreement is signed, from $40 to $50 billion. And, really, from — that was from a base of probably $16 billion, and right now it’s $8 billion. And the $8 billion was lower than $8 billion. They got up to $8 billion because they’ve been purchasing quite a bit over the last couple of weeks.“So, we also have the agricultural structural issues. We have some incredible progress on the structure and structural issues.”Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer added, ”I would say probably at least as important as the purchases is the fact that we’ve corrected a variety of SPS —what we call sanitary and phytosanitary issues.“And we’ve corrected biotechnology issues. And it will be — it will be much easier now for American farmers to be able to ship to China. And we’ve made some corrections on our side to — that will help them on the Chinese side.”