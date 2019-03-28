Trump approves Iowa disaster declaration as flooding continues, Native Americans stranded

President Donald Trump approved Iowa's disaster declaration request Saturday.

The declaration orders federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding beginning on March 12, 2019, and continuing.

The president's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the Iowa counties of Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona and Woodbury.

As temperatures start to warm, snowmelt in the Dakotas and Minnesota will escalate, sending more water down the Missouri and Mississippi rivers and their tributaries, the PBS News Hour reported.

Some Native Americans on the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota have been stranded for two weeks, The New York Times reported.

–The Hagstrom Report