Trump attempts to move USAID under State



President Trump is attempting to move the U.S. Agency for International Development under the State Department, ending its status as a separate agency, according to news reports.

USAID administers U.S. food aid programs and Feed the Future, a program to encourage agricultural development in low-income countries.

The USAID website was offline Saturday and Sunday, and the Trump administration removed two top security officials at after they refused to let representatives of Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” access restricted spaces at the agency, current and former USAID officials told The Washington Post.

–The Hagstrom Report