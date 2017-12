Trump signs tax bill, CR; he and Congress leave Washington

President Donald Trump today signed the tax bill that Congress passed earlier this week, and the continuing resolution funding the government through January 19.

Trump had delayed signing the tax bill until Congress passed the continuing resolution funding the government, because the CR included a provision that the tax bill will not be subject to Pay-As-You-Go rules that would have required cuts to government programs including farm subsidies.

Trump is now en route to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., where he is scheduled to remain until January 1.

The House and the Senate have also gone out of session and will return on January 3.

–The Hagstrom Report