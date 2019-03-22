Trump declares Nebraska emergency as flooding continues

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Nebraska on Thursday as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that Midwest flooding is expected to continue through May.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State ofNebraska and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm, straight-line winds, and flooding beginning on March 9, 2019, and continuing," the White House said in a statement.

"Nearly two-thirds of the lower 48 states face an elevated risk for flooding through May, with the potential for major or moderate flooding in 25 states," NOAA said in its U.S. Spring Outlook.

"The majority of the country is favored to experience above-average precipitation this spring, increasing the flood risk," the weather agency added.

Meanwhile, dams on the Missouri River are having a hard time coping with climate change, The New York Times reported.

–The Hagstrom Report