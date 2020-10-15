Trump establishes water subcabinet

President Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order titled Modernizing America’s Water Resource Management and Water Infrastructure that will formally establish a water subcabinet of senior federal agency officials “to facilitate efficient and effective management and modernization of our water supplies and systems while also eliminating duplication between agencies.”

The water subcabinet will be co-chaired by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler, and will include senior officials from the Agriculture, Commerce and Energy departments and the civil works division of the Army.

The water subcabinet will work in close coordination with senior officials from the White House Council on Environmental Quality, the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Science and Technology Policy and other federal agencies as appropriate.

“President Trump is committed to making it easier for farmers to be successful and to ensure they are the most innovative in the world. Today’s executive order is evidence of that commitment,” USDA Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey said in a news release issued by EPA.

“Water is critical to farming and the success of rural America. USDA has already taken the lead to invest in America’s wetlands through projects that inspire creative problem-solving that boosts production on farms, ranches, and private forests – ultimately improving water quality, soil health, and wildlife habitat,” Northey added.

