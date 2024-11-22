Trump expected to offer Ag secretary post to Kelly Loeffler 

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to offer Kelly Loeffler, who served briefly as a Republican senator from Georgia, the job of Agriculture secretary, CNN reported today. “He is set to meet with her at Mar-a-Lago Friday afternoon, but as is always the case, nothing is final until Trump announces it,” CNN noted. Loeffler, 53, briefly represented Georgia in the Senate after being appointed in 2019 following the resignation of then-Sen. Johnny Isakson, a Republican. CNN noted, “Loeffler, appointed to the Senate by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp over the wishes of Trump, lost her seat in a 2021 runoff to Democratic now-Sen. Raphael Warnock.”

Kelly Loeffler image-108

Warnock remains in the Senate seat.

Loeffler, co-chair of Trump’s 2025 inaugural committee, was referred to in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution story after the election as being among his campaign’s top donors.

She was chief executive officer at Bakkt, a financial services company, and also was co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, a team in the Women’s National Basketball Association. (Atlanta Dream players, angered by Loeffler’s opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement, played a role in her election defeat, Time magazine reported. She and her partner later sold the team.)

She does not have a strong record on agriculture, although she served on the Senate Agriculture Committee during her brief time in the Senate and the biography on her notes she grew up on a soybean and cattle farm in Stanford, Ill., and was a member of the local 4-H club.

When then-Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., released an updated roster of committee members, he said, “I welcome our newest member of the Agriculture Committee, Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Her farming roots make her a welcome addition to the committee, and I look forward to her participation.”

Loeffler may share Trump’s views on the positive value of tariffs. Farmers in southeastern states including Georgia have been upset that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade did not offer them any relief from Mexican imports that they contend lead to lower prices.

In 2020, Loeffler and then Sen. David Perdue, a Republican, asked Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to address the impact of seasonal vegetable imports, The Hagstrom Report said at that time. In a letter, Perdue and Loeffler asked Lighthizer to ask the International Trade Commission for a Section 332 investigation for cucumbers and squash in order to determine the impact of these seasonal imports on southeastern markets. Loeffler also shares Trump’s inclination to criticize China in strong terms. In 2020, after Trump and First Lady Melania Trump contracted COVID-19, Loeffler said on X (then Twitter), “Remember: China gave this virus to our President@realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS. WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE.”

According to a Wikipedia entry on Loeffler, she graduated with a bachelor of science in marketing from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign’s Gies College of Business, worked for Toyota as a district account manager and In 1999, graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree in international finance and marketing from DePaul University’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business.

She financed her graduate school tuition by mortgaging land inherited from her grandparents, Wikipedia said, citing an Atlanta Journal-Constitution article. After working for Citibank, William Blair & Company, and the Crossroads Group, in 2002 Loeffler joined Intercontinental Exchange, a commodity and financial service provider, in investor relations.

She married the firm’s CEO, Jeffrey Sprecher, in 2004.

Intercontinental Exchange is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Agriculture committees.

–The Hagstrom Report