Trump focuses on economy as Harris plans speech

Former President Trump delivered a speech on the economy in North Carolina today, ABC News reported, while Vice President Harris is planning a speech on the economy on Friday, Reuters said.

ABC said, “Trump advocated mostly for broad reforms, though, while offering little in the way of specifics, and he went off on familiar tangents, including hurling repeated insults at Harris.”

Proposals he made included directing Cabinet secretaries and agencies to work to ‘defeat inflation,’ getting rid of job regulations that he said were costing jobs, and highlighting his call for ‘no tax on tips’ and eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits for seniors. He also repeated ‘drill, baby, drill’ as his key solution to solving economic issues, accusing Democrats of using the environment to stop the oil and gas industry,” ABC reported.Harris will emphasize corporate price gouging, Reuters said.

–The Hagstrom Report