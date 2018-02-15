Trump food box proposal could delay farm bill

President Donald Trump's food box proposal for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants won't be taken seriously on Capitol Hill, but it may delay the farm bill, Jerry Hagstrom writes in his National Journal column today.

White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney called the food box proposal "one of the most innovative things … a Blue Apron-type program where you actually receive the food instead of receive the cash."

House Agriculture Nutrition Subcommittee ranking member Jim McGovern, D-Mass., has already said he will oppose a farm bill this year if it increases hunger.

–The Hagstrom Report