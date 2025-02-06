Trump imposes tariffs Tuesday on Mexico, Canada, China



President Trump on Saturday issued executive orders imposing 25% tariffs on Canada (except energy at 10%) and Mexico, and an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, prompting announcements of retaliation from all three countries. (See separate stories.)

Until now, trade among Canada, Mexico and the United States has generally been tariff-free under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade. The United States has tariffs on some Chinese goods, and the 10% tariff will be additional.

Trump imposed the tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act on the grounds that that there is a “major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl,” Trump said on Truth Social.

On Sunday Trump acknowledged that Americans would feel “some pain” from the tariffs.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., defended Trump’s action while Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the ranking members on the House and Senate agriculture committees, and Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the ranking member on Ways and Means, criticized it.

In a news release, Thompson said, “President Trump’s tariff policy has been an effective tool in leveling the global playing field and ensuring fair trade for American producers. Look no further than Colombia’s about face on accepting repatriated criminal migrants at the mere threat of tariffs.”

“After four years of the Biden-Harris administration’s failure to expand foreign markets, which led to an inflated agricultural trade deficit of $45.5 billion, America’s producers deserve an administration that will fight for them. I look forward to working along side of President Trump to support our hardworking producers and to make agriculture great again,” Thompson said.

Craig said, “No one wins in a trade war. The last time President Trump started a trade war, costs went up for America’s family farmers and consumers. The same will happen today.”

“The cost of imported goods like oil, lumber, avocados, tomatoes, bell peppers, lettuce, broccoli, cucumbers, onions and mushrooms and other fresh food are likely to go up for Americans,” Craig said.

“At a time when farmers are struggling with high input costs and the American people continue to struggle with the cost of groceries, these tariffs will make it more expensive for farmers to grow food and for consumers to buy it.

“Additionally, when American farmers face the inevitable retaliatory tariffs from our trading partners, their profits take a hit. This action is especially questionable since President Trump’s previous administration negotiated our last trade agreement — USMCA — with Canada and Mexico,” Craig said.

Klobuchar said, “These tariffs will only make it harder for American families to put food on the table and for American farmers and ranchers to sell their products.”

“They will also raise gas prices by as much as 50 cents per gallon, car prices by up to $3,000, and key inputs like potash fertilizer by up to $25 a ton. Farmers and ranchers want an even playing field, not handouts necessitated by another Trump trade war.

“I support targeted tariffs to combat cheating by countries like China. But these haphazard tariffs will set our country back. President Trump negotiated the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and he should enforce it, instead of raising costs for families, and threatening markets for farmers and ranchers,” Klobuchar said.

Smith, whose House committee oversees trade policy, said, “President Trump is delivering on his promise to take bold action to protect our communities, secure our borders, and bring in additional revenues to the federal government.”

“The tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China send a powerful message that the United States will no longer stand by as other nations fail to halt the flow of illegal drugs and immigrants into our country. On top of these crises, our neighbors continue to take advantage of American workers, manufacturers, and farmers, including Canada’s refusal to allow real access to its dairy market and Mexico’s unjustified barriers to U.S. corn.

“As long as Canada, Mexico, and China refuse to do what is necessary to defeat cartels and end the import of drugs like fentanyl into American communities, we must use all available tools including tariffs to solve these crises.

“These measures will also bring in billions in new revenue to the U.S. government – as shown by the tariffs that President Trump previously applied to Chinese goods which have already been producing more than $40 billion in additional revenue every year. I look forward to working with the Trump administration to ensure America’s priorities lead every trade decision,” Smith said.

Neal, the ranking member on Ways and Means, said, “Every promise made by the president during the campaign about lowering costs, reducing inflation, and putting the working and middle-class first was a lie.”

“These reckless tariffs take a sledgehammer where a scalpel is necessary, and the American people will pay the price. Experts of every stripe agree: Americans should expect to pay more than $800 on average while the U.S. output shrinks.

“Not only is this move economically precipitous, but it jeopardizes our country’s national security and does nothing to firm up our fiscal house. Every move made to isolate us from our peaceful allies is a move that strengthens our adversaries and competitors, while plummeting revenues and enriching the already rich. Make no mistake: he is doing nothing to protect American industry and everything to raise costs,” Neal said.

“Tariffs and broader trade policy serve an important purpose. Targeted, thoughtful measures aimed at specific industries can protect American interests and workers, and demonstrate thorough policymaking. That’s not what the president is doing. These broad, blanket tariffs that treat our allies like enemies are irresponsible and will cost us jobs while driving up the cost of everything — from groceries and energy to cars and housing.”

“In fact, Trump is treating China better than our friends. The question is why. His weakness after spending the entire campaign promising a tough-on-China approach wreaks of back-door favors that benefit his billionaire cabinet.

“Enough with the self-interest and billionaire-enrichment at the expense of the people, Mr. President,” Neal said.

National Foreign Trade Council President Jake Colvin said, “Putting tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico risks undermining America’s relationship with our closest trading partners and allies and has the potential to affect the price and availability of everything from avocados to automobiles.

“We encourage the three governments to intensify their discussions to deescalate the situation and quickly find a path forward to rescind these tariffs and avoid retaliation. Our focus should be on working together with Canada and Mexico to gain a competitive advantage and facilitate American companies’ ability to export to global markets,” Colvin said.

The American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Farmers Union issued statements before Trump’s announcement. pointing out that the tariffs will disrupt integrated agriculture markets and urging him to be cautious.

On Sunday the International Fresh Produce Association sent out a “member alert” that “in the immediate term, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is the best source of information for importers bringing goods into the United States. Importers should expect these tariffs to begin in earnest within days, not weeks.”

IFPA also said it would maintain its position that “Targeted use of tariffs can be a tool for addressing challenges or inequities between trading partners. However, the broad application of tariffs can disrupt supply chains, threaten market expansion, increase costs for consumers, and place unnecessary strain on growers and producers.”

Trump has posted a series of comments on the tariffs on his Truth Social site.

–The Hagstrom Report