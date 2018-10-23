Trump jumps into western water wars

In a move with implications for House races in California, President Donald Trump on Friday signed a memorandum directing his aides to to review a broad swath of water regulations and "eliminate all unnecessary burdens," the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.

At an event in Arizona, the Tribune noted, Trump was surrounded by five Republican congressmen from the Central Valley: Tom McClintock, Devin Nunes, Jeff Denham, David Valadao and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, whom he credited with bringing the issue to his attention.

"They are the ones who really led this drive," the president said.

–The Hagstrom Report