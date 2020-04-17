Trump names ag committee members to congressional group

President Donald Trump on Thursday named members of the House and Senate including several on agriculture committees to serve on the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group.

The White House said that Trump and senior administration officials held a call with the members of Congress that “included a range of topics, namely the need for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, the international and domestic supply chains, ways to energize the economy, surprise medical billing, clarifying the difference between essential and non-essential workers, mental health, and relief for small businesses.”

Additionally, the White House said the group “discussed the rapidly expanding access to COVID-19 diagnostic and anti-body tests, ventilators, face masks, and other PPE [personal protective equipment]. President Trump was pleased to hear such positive feedback from the members about the work that the administration is doing to keep America healthy and prosperous, and thanked them for their participation.”

Members from the House Agriculture Committee:

▪ Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill.

▪ Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio.

▪ Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif.

Members of the Senate Agriculture Committee:

▪ Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

▪ Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

▪ Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan.

▪ Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.

▪ Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

▪ Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

▪ Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.

▪ Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

▪ Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

▪ Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.

▪ Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

▪ Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

▪ Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.

▪ Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

–The Hagstrom Report