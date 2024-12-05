Trump names Navarro as trade, manufacturing adviser

President-elect Trump on Wednesday named Peter Navarro as his senior adviser for trade and manufacturing.On his Truth Social site, Trump noted that Navarro had worked on trade agreements in his first term.

Navarro later served in prison for contempt of Congress.

“The selection of Mr. Navarro adds a more protectionist element to Mr. Trump’s economic team, which is otherwise dominated by Wall Street businessmen with a more nuanced approach toward tariffs,” Washington Trade Daily said in an analysis.

“The announcement also appears to close the door on the possibility of Mr. Trump’s first-term U.S. trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, rejoining the Trump administration in its second term,” WTD added.

–The Hagstrom Report