Trump nominates Callahan to be chief agricultural negotiator 

President Trump today sent the Senate his nomination of Julie Callahan to be chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. If confirmed by the Senate, Callahan would succeed Doug McKalip, who held the post in the Biden administration. Callahan, the assistant trade representative for agricultural affairs and commodity policy, is a longtime civil servant.In March, at a conference sponsored by AgriPulse, Callahan, gave a speech in which she talked about other countries’ tariffs but did not mention the ones that Trump has imposed or threatened to impose that could lead to further retaliation against U.S. farm products.

Callahan said members of her staff hired during the Biden years are like “Olympic athletes who were not able to train” and described the Trump administration as one of “action” and “amazing” speed. Callahan’s remarks were unusually partisan for a civil servant, although a source close to USTR noted at the time that the Trump administration had proposed reclassifying assistant trade representatives as political appointees.

Several farm groups were quick to praise Callahan’s nomination today and urged the Senate Finance Committee and the full chamber to act quickly on her nomination.American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “Dr. Callahan is a pro with nearly a decade of experience negotiating trade agreements. She understands how important international partnerships are to agriculture and the critical role of strong export markets to strengthen our farm economy.”

“As someone who has come through the ranks and worked directly on trade agreements, including reducing both technical barriers and tariffs, Julie will hit the ground running,” Duvall said. “Her previous experience in the Foreign Ag Service at USDA and also at FDA provide important perspective to inform her work to help resolve challenging issues on the trade front.”

USA Rice President & CEO Peter Bachmann said, “After nearly a decade of working with Julie, we know with full certainty that she’s more than capable of doing this job. Over the last five years, she has actually spent more of her time as the acting chief ag negotiator than not. Julie’s impressive resume, her track record both at the negotiating table and as a manager and representative for U.S. agriculture will bode well for a seamless transition where she can continue to fight for U.S. products, like rice.” Bachmann also noted, “USA Rice signed a letter less than two weeks ago asking the president to prioritize nominating someone to this role and we want to thank him and USTR Ambassador [Jamieson] Greer for selecting Julie. We now encourage the Senate Finance Committee and the rest of the chamber to prioritize her confirmation and give her the political empowerment she needs to continue critical negotiations for U.S. agriculture.”

Corn Refiners Association President and CEO John Bode said, “We are thrilled by Dr. Julie Callahan’s nomination to this important position. She brings the expertise, relationships, and experience American agriculture needs to be successful on the global stage. Dr. Callahan will be critical to help the Trump Administration achieve its ambitious trade agenda.”

National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr., said, “Corn grower leaders have been very vocal in recent weeks about the need to fill this important position, as the chief ag negotiator plays a critical role in prioritizing agriculture issues in ongoing trade negotiations. We are thrilled to see the president listened and chose someone of this caliber to represent the interests of America’s farmers.”

American Soybean Association CEO Stephen Censky said, “Julie Callahan understands the importance of international export markets to the success of U.S. agriculture. Soybean farmers across the country know they have a champion in Dr. Callahan, given her history of service at USTR and across the federal government. ASA is excited to see her nominated for this important role, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in her new position.”

U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom said, “At this especially critical time for agricultural trade, President Trump has tapped a proven leader who is a tireless advocate for U.S. farmers, ranchers, and all of U.S. agriculture. Julie Callahan brings an unparalleled level of knowledge, experience and dedication to this position and USMEF urges her swift confirmation by the U.S. Senate.”Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said, “Julie has experience in the trenches at USTR negotiating on behalf of U.S. agriculture. She will explore creative solutions to expand market access for meat and poultry and we also look forward to working with her in removing non-tariff barriers to trade.”

National Pork Producers Council CEO Bryan Humphreys said, “America’s pork producers congratulate and look forward to continuing to engage with U.S. Trade Representative Chief Agricultural Negotiator nominee Julie Callahan.”

“Exceptionally familiar with agriculture and science-based standards, Julie has also been actively engaged with trade negotiations in the Trump administration and is in a unique position to advocate for U.S. agriculture on the world’s stage,” Humphreys said.

“Having known and worked closely with Dr. Callahan for many years, I can attest to her deep understanding of the complex global issues affecting American food and agriculture,” he said.”She has been a fierce and reliable ally for the U.S. dairy industry with a long-standing commitment to U.S. farmers, producers, and exporters. I have no doubt that her leadership, integrity, and professionalism will continue to drive U.S. agricultural prosperity,” Dykes said. “We look forward to the many positive impacts of her expertise on future negotiations.”

“In her current role, Dr. Callahan has been leading the charge in preserving market access for U.S. common name producers in the face of these harmful EU policies. Her leadership will be instrumental in working to ensure that the European Union stops taking advantage of American farmers,” Castaneda said.Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said, “The Trump administration is aiming to rebalance our trade relationships to support American energy dominance and rural economic growth. This effort requires a strong ag negotiator, and Julie Callahan is the perfect fit, given her experience at USTR and her understanding of our industry’s trade goals.”

