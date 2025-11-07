Trump nominates Pearce to head Bureau of Land Management
President Trump on Wednesday sent the Senate his nomination of former Rep. Steve Pearce, R-N.M., to be director of the Bureau of Land Management, an Interior Department division that has large involvement with farming and ranching. Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a former Democratic House member who is running for governor of New Mexico, said it is “a dangerous choice,” OK Energy Today reported.
–The Hagstrom Report
