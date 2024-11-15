Trump Picks Burgum as Interior Secretary

Doug Burgum burgum

“President-elect Trump has announced he intends to nominate North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum as Interior secretary.

The Washington Post noted that Burgum is “an aggressive champion of the oil industry.”

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who is expected to chair the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, said in a news release, “Gov. Burgum is an excellent choice to serve as secretary of the Interior, and I want to thank President Trump for nominating him.”

“Doug can have a real impact for our country and North Dakota in this role, and I look forward to working with him. He has served the people of North Dakota well during his time as governor and is a tremendous advocate for our state,” Hoeven said.

“Coming from North Dakota, Doug has the right background to lead the Department of the Interior and oversee our public lands and natural resources in the right way. He has been a great partner as we’ve worked to build North Dakota’s energy leadership and in this role can help to not only restore American energy security, but make America energy dominant. We congratulate him on his nomination and look forward to helping advance his confirmation through the Senate.”President-elect Trump has announced he intends to nominate North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum as Interior secretary.

The Washington Post noted that Burgum is “an aggressive champion of the oil industry.”

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who is expected to chair the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, said in a news release, “Gov. Burgum is an excellent choice to serve as secretary of the Interior, and I want to thank President Trump for nominating him.”

“Doug can have a real impact for our country and North Dakota in this role, and I look forward to working with him. He has served the people of North Dakota well during his time as governor and is a tremendous advocate for our state,” Hoeven said.

“Coming from North Dakota, Doug has the right background to lead the Department of the Interior and oversee our public lands and natural resources in the right way. He has been a great partner as we’ve worked to build North Dakota’s energy leadership and in this role can help to not only restore American energy security, but make America energy dominant. We congratulate him on his nomination and look forward to helping advance his confirmation through the Senate.”

-The Hagstrom Report