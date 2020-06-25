Trump plans large fireworks display at Mount Rushmore July 3

President Donald Trump is planning to headline an event with massive fireworks at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota on July 3, The Washington Post reported.

The National Park Service discontinued fireworks at the site in 2009 because of the danger of spreading wildfires, and this year critics fear it may also spread the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A lottery for free tickets has already been conducted to limit attendance to around 7,500 people. According to the South Dakota Department of Tourism website, the event will also feature hoop dancers and Lakota storytellers and a performance by the U.S. Air Force Academy concert band.

