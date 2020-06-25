Trump plans large fireworks display at Mount Rushmore July 3
President Donald Trump is planning to headline an event with massive fireworks at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota on July 3, The Washington Post reported.
The National Park Service discontinued fireworks at the site in 2009 because of the danger of spreading wildfires, and this year critics fear it may also spread the COVID-19 coronavirus.
A lottery for free tickets has already been conducted to limit attendance to around 7,500 people. According to the South Dakota Department of Tourism website, the event will also feature hoop dancers and Lakota storytellers and a performance by the U.S. Air Force Academy concert band.
–The Hagstrom Report
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User