Trump presides over U.S.-EU beef trade ceremony

President Donald Trump on Friday presided over a White House ceremony at which U.S. and European Union officials signed an agreement that will guarantee the United States a specific quota for non-hormone fed beef. The agreement is expected to allow U.S. producers to triple their annual duty-free exports of beef to the EU over the next seven years.

Under the agreement, American ranchers will have an initial TRQ of 18,500 metric tons annually, valued at approximately $220 million. Over seven years, the TRQ will grow to 35,000 metric tons annually, valued at approximately $420 million. Under the current agreement, U.S. duty-free beef exports to the EU are only approximately 13,000 metric tons annually, valued at approximately $150 million, and risked declines going forward, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said.

“My administration is standing up for our farmers and ranchers like never before,” Trump said. “We’re protecting our farmers. We’re doing it in many ways, including with China. You may have read a little bit about China lately.”

“Agricultural products and exports have increased by more than $10 billion, and beef exports have increased by more than 31%,” Trump said.

“In another major win, we fully opened the Japanese market to U.S. beef. We also opened markets in Tunisia, Morocco, and Australia. I think you’re pretty happy about all of that, right? You’ve never seen anything like that happen before, have you? Huh?” National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Jennifer Houston, who was present at the ceremony, said, “We have not.”

“Not with your other presidents, you haven’t,” Trump responded according to a White House transcript.

“And we’re reducing burdensome regulations that unfairly impact agricultural producers,” Trump continued. “When our farmers became victims of unjustified retaliatory tariffs from China and other countries, we provided $28 billion, over a two-year period, in relief. They were targeted, and we took care of our farmers and ranchers. And I signed a historic farm bill, which provides our farmers with certainty and the kind of certainty that they need while supporting increased agricultural exports.”



Robert Lighthizer “American ranchers produce the best beef in the world. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, this new agreement ensures that American ranchers can sell more of that beef to Europe,” said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who signed the agreement with EU Ambassador to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement, “Getting more U.S. beef into the EU market is yet another example of President Trump expanding markets around the globe for our agriculture producers.”

“EU consumers desire high quality products, and I have no doubt that when given the opportunity to purchase U.S. products we will see more Europeans choose to buy American. America’s farmers and ranchers are the most productive on earth and I thank President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer for their continued work to promote the bounty of the American harvest across the world.”



Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., noted that he had participated in the White House signing ceremony and released a video. “This agreement between the United States and the European Union will enable our ranchers to export more beef to Europe. It will almost triple the amount of beef the U.S. is able to export over time, which is a real win for our ranchers,” said Hoeven. “Our producers can compete with anyone, which is why we need to get trade agreements in place and provide them with access to markets.”