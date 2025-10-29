Trump raises tariffs on Canada 10% over Reagan ad 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

President Trump said on social media that the United States would raise tariffs on Canadian products 10% due to the Ontario government’s television ad that cited a speech by President Reagan criticizing tariffs. Trump said, “Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD.”

The tariff increase is not expected to cover items under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

–The Hagstrom Report