Trump says Coca-Cola will use cane sugar, but Coke demurs

President Trump on Wednesday said on social media that the Coca-Cola company has promised to use cane sugar rather than high-fructose corn syrup in its U.S. production, but when contacted by reporters, Coca-Cola executives were vague about the meaning of the promise. Coca-Cola switched from sugar to high-fructose corn syrup many years ago as a cost saving measure, but has continued to use sugar in other countries. Corn Refiners Association President and CEO John Bode said, “Replacing high-fructose corn syrup with cane sugar doesn’t make sense. President Trump stands for American manufacturing jobs, American farmers, and reducing the trade deficit. Replacing high-fructose corn syrup with cane sugar would cost thousands of American food manufacturing jobs, depress farm income, and boost imports of foreign sugar, all with no nutritional benefit.”

–The Hagstrom Report