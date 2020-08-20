Trump says he canceled China meeting as China buys more corn
President Donald Trump said Tuesday in Yuma, Ariz., that he was the one who canceled a meeting between U.S. and China officials Saturday to review the phase one trade deal, and that he has no interest in talking to China at the present time.
Meanwhile, China made another big corn purchase.
