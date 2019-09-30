Trump signs Continuing Resolution, including trade aid payments

President Donald Trump on Friday signed the continuing resolution to fund the government through November 21.

The measure also contains a provision to allow the Agriculture Department to make Market Facilitation Program trade aid payments to farmers through the Commodity Credit Corporation.

The White House said the president signed “H.R. 4378, the ‘Continuing Appropriations Act, 2020, and Health Extenders Act of 2019,’ which provides FY 2020 appropriations to federal agencies through November 21, 2019, for continuing projects and activities of the federal government. Also extends authority for a broad range Medicare, Medicaid, public health, and human services activities.”

