Trump signs executive order on seafood

President Trump on Friday signed an executive order telling the Commerce Department to reduce regulation of the seafood industry. Trump also opened the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument, which lies some 750 miles west of Hawaii, to commercial fishing. Trump wrote, “The United States should be the world’s dominant seafood leader. But in addition to overregulation, unfair trade practices have put our seafood markets at a competitive disadvantage.”

“Nearly 90% of seafood on our shelves is now imported, and the seafood trade deficit stands at over $20 billion. The erosion of American seafood competitiveness at the hands of unfair foreign trade practices must end.”

The United States must address unfair trade practices, eliminate unsafe imports, level the unfair playing field that has benefited foreign fishing companies, promote ethical sourcing, reduce regulatory burdens, and ensure the integrity of the seafood supply chain,” Trump said.

Trump noted that he had signed an executive order on seafood in his administration and added, “During the past four years, our fishermen were once again crushed under the pressure of unnecessary regulations and unfavorable policies. It is vital that we now build upon our previous hard work with new, additional measures to promote domestic fishing.”

National Fisheries Institute President and CEO Lisa Wallenda Picard, who represents the seafood industry, said in a news release, “NFI commends the president and his administration for taking a thoughtful, strategic approach to supporting American seafood production and consumption.”

“The EO outlines key actions to benefit every link in the supply chain — from hardworking fishermen to parents who serve their family this nutritious and sustainable protein at home,” Picard said. “Importantly, the order calls for reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens on fishermen and seafood producers while also promoting the many benefits of eating seafood as part of a healthy, balanced diet.”

Meredith Moore, Ocean Conservancy’s senior director for fish conservation, told Civil Eats, “Between firing experts at NOAA, delaying fishing seasons, and disrupting ocean science and data collection, the Trump administration is causing unprecedented chaos.”

“Today’s executive order would weaken, not strengthen, our fishing industry by increasing the risk that overfishing drives our fish stocks into decline, effectively taking healthy U.S. seafood off the menu,” Moore said. “The U.S. fishing management system already maximizes catch to the limit that science says is sustainable.”

–The Hagstrom Report