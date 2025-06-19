Trump, Starmer finalize US-UK trade deal in Canada 

President Trump and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday signed an agreement finalizing a trade agreement during the G7 meeting in the Canadian province of Alberta. “The deal includes billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports, especially for beef, ethanol, and certain other American agricultural exports,” Trump said in an executive order he issued Monday. The Associated Press noted that the deal “confirms that American farmers can export 13,000 metric tons (29 million pounds) of beef to the U.K. each year, and vice versa — though a British ban on hormone-treated beef remains in place.”The two leaders presented the deal, which covers aerospace and the auto sector, at the G7 venue in Kananaskis, Alberta, The Guardian, a British newspaper noted. The New York Post and The Independent, a British newspaper, both ran headlines that Trump dropped the agreement on the ground in the western Canadian wind. Trump later left the G7 meeting a day earlier than expected, The Washington Post reported. Trump declined to sign onto a statement by the other leaders calling for de-escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, the Post said.

–The Hagstrom Report