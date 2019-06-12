Trump touts farm record in Iowa, but ethanol issues, Biden loom

President Donald Trump on a visit to an ethanol plant in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Tuesday took credit for approving the year-round sale of E15 gasoline and urged Congress to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

But a corn grower leader told Trump he needs to stop the Environmental Protection Agency’s waivers for ethanol use. Former Vice President Joe Biden, campaigning in Iowa for the Democratic nomination for president, said that Trump’s China policies are hurting farmers.

Kevin Ross, an Iowa farmer who is the first vice president of the National Corn Growers Association, thanked Trump, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler for listening to Iowa Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and “setting direction to the EPA.” But Ross added, “We have more work to do. The EPA’s oil refinery waivers threaten to undo your good works. I ask that you listen again because the pain that the ethanol and biodiesel industries have endured is holding back a farm economy that has further capacity to produce more clean air and clean liquid fuels for this country.”

Meanwhile, Biden hammered Trump for imposing aggressive tariffs on China that “crushed” farmers, The Washington Post reported. “No one knows that better than Iowa,” Biden said at a stop in Davenport.

Trump disputed Biden’s characterization, the Post said. “Nobody has treated the farmers better than Donald Trump,” the president, speaking in third person, claimed in Council Bluffs.

